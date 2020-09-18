Walk This Way and you could help raise $100K for Winnipeg charity

A charity is asking Winnipeggers to take a note from an Aerosmith hit and get moving in support of a good cause.

More than 5,000 people have signed up for United Way's Walk This Way event on Friday. Participants will walk, run or roll with a community goal of covering 5,000 kilometres and raising $100,000.

Five sponsors have put up $20,000 for the event. If participants rack up 5,000 kilometres together, that money will head to United Way.

As of 9 a.m., Winnipeggers had already gotten nearly halfway there.

"Today really is about shining light on community," said Dave Angus, volunteer Winnipeg campaign chair for United Way.

"Through this tough time we have to remind ourselves collectively that there are people out there struggling and they need our help, so this is a time for giving."

1953kms already!? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> you are stepping up to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rallytorecover?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rallytorecover</a> 👟 Let’s keep pushing for 5000kms <a href="https://twitter.com/UnitedWayWpg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnitedWayWpg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WalkThisWayWPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WalkThisWayWPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/6oBBcUAE8U">pic.twitter.com/6oBBcUAE8U</a> —@DaveyAngus

The United Way's COVID-19 community response fund wrapped up in the spring. The organization raised $350,000 for front-line community agencies supporting vulnerable populations through the early days of the pandemic.

"There were some really immediate needs, so that was the sprint of this whole process," Angus told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"But now it's about the marathon. It's about sustainability for these agencies, to deal with issues that are really emerging and increasing — like addiction, like mental health, family supports, job readiness."

In most Septembers, about 2,000 people would turn out to tug on a big rope attached to a big plane on an airport runway to support United Way in Winnipeg.

But with COVID-19 presenting distancing concerns, the not-for-profit had to dump the plane pull and come up with a new fundraising campaign.

"What can you do to rally the troupes, what can you for community to come together and show support in a safe way?" Angus said.

"The walk was the perfect solution."

The walking event has become more family oriented than the plane pull, said Angus.

People can choose their own routes, and distances will be logged through an app available for download on the United Way website.

The United Way fundraising campaign will continue throughout the fall.