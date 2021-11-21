United Church expects ministers to be vaxxed

As the minister of a Winnipeg church that requires proof of vaccination to attend, Caryn Douglas makes no secret about the fact she's immunized against COVID-19.

"I'm vaccinated, and I'm not afraid of telling people that," says the minister at the United Church in Meadowood.

That's why Douglas thinks her denomination didn't go far enough when it issued a memo expecting all clergy to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical exemption.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.