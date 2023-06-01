Union representing health-care workers sets deadline for strike

Nearly 7,000 allied public health-care professionals in Manitoba who have been without a collective agreement for over five years will go on strike June 15 at 8 a.m. unless a deal with the province is struck before that date, a release from the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals said Thursday morning.

The release called the length of time allied health employees have been without a contract "unprecedented."

Agreements are in place to allow employers to schedule a minimum number of employees to ensure essential services continue in the event of a strike, the release said.

However, the union anticipates that a strike will cause significant delays and service disruptions to multiple health-care services across 200 sites in Manitoba, the release said.

Wait times are likely to increase and cancellations could occur for a wide range of health-care services in the event of a strike, the release said.

Delays could happen in services including non-emergent surgical and diagnostic procedures, routine or non-emergent laboratory results, non-crisis mental health and addictions services, therapeutic/rehabilitation services and midwifery appointments, with the exception of late-term or immediate post-natal care, the release said.

Allied health employees work in health-care settings across the province.

They include diagnostic imaging and laboratory technologists, scientists, pharmacists, rural paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers, mental health and addictions counsellors, respiratory therapists, midwives and over 40 other health-care professions, the news release said.

The wages of 6,500 health-care workers have been frozen since 2017. During that time, the cost of living has gone up 20 per cent, the news release said.

MAHCP members voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate back in April.