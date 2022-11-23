Unidentified man found in medical distress in late October has died: Winnipeg police

A man who was found in medical distress in late October has died, and Winnipeg police are again asking the public for help identifying him.

Police do not believe his death is the result of foul play, a news release says.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a man in distress in the St. Norbert neighbourhood on Oct. 18.

A week ago, police asked the public for help identifying the man.

Investigators have tried to identify him several ways, including through fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with community groups.

Since the information was shared, police have not received any tips about his identity.

The man is believed to have been age 25 to 35 and five feet, 10 inches, with an average build.

Winnipeg police provided a photo of the logo on Phoenix Coyotes clothing the man was wearing when he was found in medical distress. (Winnipeg Police Service)

He had black hair and no visible marks, scars or tattoos.

He was wearing black Phoenix Coyotes outerwear when he was found.

They have now released a composite sketch to increase the likelihood of identifying him, the news release says.

Investigators ask the public to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-8477 if they have any information about who the man is.