Cree woman raising safety concerns after alleged incident involving Winnipeg taxi driver

A Winnipeg woman says she was harassed, assaulted and made to feel unsafe by a cab driver who was taking her home after work.

Kyrra Kematch called a Unicity cab to take her home Sunday night after her shift at Wendy's in the St. Vital neighbourhood of the city and said the drive took a strange turn.

She said mid-trip, the driver, who was on the phone at the time, asked her if she was Indigenous. She told him she is Cree.

The 18-year-old woman said he then relayed the information to a person he was talking to on the phone.

"He told his friend on the phone he had a pretty young female in the car. I found that very odd. Like, why is that relevant to anyone," she said. "Why do you need to tell your friends who's in your car?"

She said he mentioned that he recognized her from Wendy's and remembered driving her and her mom home on another occasion.

"That made my heart sink into my stomach," she said.

Kematch decided to get out at a nearby grocery store instead of continuing with the trip, but said the driver also got out of the car.

She said he asked to take a photo with her. She refused and alleges he took out his phone and started taking pictures anyway.

"I didn't know what to do," she said. "I was scared in the moment. I'm a young girl so I was like all uncomfortable in the photos cause I didn't know what to do."

Kematch said he then put his hand around her waist and squeezed her.

"I told him: 'Don't touch me and don't take photos of me.' He kept doing it anyway."

Kematch said she ran into the grocery store to speak with a security guard and call her mom.

The young woman later filed a police report.

She wants to see the driver charged with assault.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it has an open file and is investigating what happened.

Unicity declined an interview with CBC News. However, a manager said the driver in question has been suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

He said for now, they only have one side of the story.

Safety Concerns

Kematch said she is always extra careful because too often she feels Indigenous women are targets and disappear.

Her aunt, Amber Guiboche, has been missing since 2010.

She was just 20-years-old.

"This kinda reminded me like: 'Hey, this could be the way girls go missing. This could be something that happens. This could have been a way to harm me,'" she said. "Very easily that could have happened."

She said she no longer feels safe taking a cab in the city.

"This happens to so many Indigenous women," she said. "If you don't have a car you should be able to ... get home safely and not worry about 'is this going to be my last ride?'"

Stories about negative experiences with Winnipeg taxi drivers are familiar to many Indigenous people.

Serenity Morrisseau, 19, said a Unicity Taxi driver punched her multiple times and locked her inside the cab, speeding off in the early hours on Sept. 26 while leaving two of her friends standing in the middle of the road.

Charges were laid but the Crown decided not to pursue them.

One month later, the driver had his taxi driver's licence suspended for five years.

Another taxi driver was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in June. At the time, Michelle Hanslip told CBC News she was assaulted and left mostly naked, covered in cuts and bruises, blocks from her home after hailing a Unicity Taxi. Injured and unclear what happened, she went to the hospital the following day and called the police.

In July, a Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed the taxi driver who drove her that night was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In 2018, the city implemented new rules requiring audio recording in taxis, and a complaint process that goes through 311 already exists.