Unmarked police car collides with pickup, tying up Main Street traffic
Southbound traffic blocked at Selkirk Avenue

CBC News ·
An unmarked police vehicle collided with a pickup truck at Main Street and Jarvis Avenue Monday afternoon. (CBC/Travis Golby)

A crash between an unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle and a pickup truck has blocked south-bound traffic along Main Street. 

A CBC camera operator at the scene says police have a truck boxed in on the sidewalk at Main and Jarvis.



The collision happened Monday afternoon across the street from the Lord Selkirk Furniture store. 

Police are releasing few details, but say they are involved in an incident.
Winnipeg police investigate collision. (CBC/Travis Golby)

 

