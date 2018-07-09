Unmarked police car collides with pickup, tying up Main Street traffic

A crash between an unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle and a pickup truck has blocked south-bound traffic along Main Street.

Police are involved in an incident in the 800 block of Main St. Southbound traffic on Main from Selkirk is blocked. We apologize for the disruption. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

Winnipeg police investigate collision. (CBC/Travis Golby)

A CBC camera operator at the scene says police have a truck boxed in on the sidewalk at Main and Jarvis.The collision happened Monday afternoon across the street from the Lord Selkirk Furniture store.Police are releasing few details, but say they are involved in an incident.