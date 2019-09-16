'Inconsistent' transit service makes for stressful introduction to university life, first-year student says

Eric Young just began his first year at the University of Manitoba and already has his sights set on majoring in economics, but one thing that remains uncertain is whether transit service will reliably get the 17-year-old to class on time.

"It's been really inconsistent," said Young. "For a couple days it's been perfectly fine, then a couple days it's not showing up at all or been really late."

Despite living less than 10 kilometres from the University of Manitoba in River Heights, near Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue, Young gives himself an hour of buffer time to get to class from the time he leaves home.

But in the first two weeks of the fall semester, he said he was left waiting for the route 78 Waverley bus for over an hour on several occasions, forcing him to miss two morning classes and half of another.

"I waited an hour, my class started, two or three buses should've come by now, and none of them came," Young said, describing one instance. "Finally, 10 minutes after class started, my first bus arrived."

He characterized the experience as "infuriating" on social media and said it's added stress during a time that is already anxiety-inducing for many students who are figuring out how to navigate university life.

'This is unacceptable'

"I'm half way done my second week of my first year at university, and [singlehandedly] the transit has made this the most infuriating, frustrating, and soul sucking time of my life," he wrote.

"For the past week I spend anywhere from 2-5 hours either waiting or on the bus going from school to work to home.... This is unacceptable."

University of Manitoba Students' Union President Jakob Sanderson takes transit to and from school and work every day, and he relates to Young.

Sanderson said 43 per cent of Winnipeg Transit buses are late and he feels service has become less dependable.

One way that issue presents itself to students is in the form of "pass ups," when buses running on university routes at high-demand hours become so packed that they have to pass by bus stops and leave people behind due to a lack of space.

'Pass up season is real'

According to data from the city from 2011 to present day, the majority of pass ups occur during the fall months and the number of pass ups has been gradually on the rise for the past eight years.

The routes most affected include routes 75, 162 and 160, all of which serve the U of M Fort Garry campus.

"Pass up season is real," said Sanderson.

"Service is inconsistent. What we need to have is more investment in routes, more funding from the province, which eliminated 50-50 funding on transit, so that we're able to accomplish that."

The so-called 50-50 transit cost-sharing split used to exist between the city and province before the Pallister government ended the practice.

Strike fears

A poll in October 2018 suggested most Manitobans wanted that model reinstated, something Sanderson echoed Monday when UMSU announced its support for the union representing transit workers.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents 1,400 bus drivers, mechanics and other workers, has been embroiled in unfruitful contract negotiations with the city that have dragged on since earlier this year and sown fears of a potential strike.

The schedule for the 36 route suggests that bus, a main route for U of M students that runs from The Maples south to the Fort Garry campus, is late 29 per cent of the time.

Meanwhile route 78, which Young takes to university, is late 41 per cent of the time. City data also suggests buses to Young's stop are late 24 per cent of the time.

CBC News obtained an internal scheduling document that shows transit operators are expected to adhere to tight turn arounds from the time they arrive at the U of M campus and when they're supposed to be back on the road hitting other stops.

For route 36, the schedule suggests operators have between zero and three minutes of layover time between when they're scheduled to drop students off at the U of M and leave.

Union wants 'realistic' schedules

That's been a sticking point for the union during negotiations, which says it wants increased funding for transit, a more "realistic" schedule, and breaks for drivers worked into scheduling considerations.

An ATU spokesperson said it's clear transit service isn't sufficient and riders and workers bear the brunt of that.

"We want to see increased funding to deliver on transit resources to better [serve] Winnipeggers, while ensuring that schedules are realistic," the spokesperson said via email.

"We also want to see a five-minute recovery time, so that if the operator can utilize just a moment to refocus or to simply go to the bathroom, in order to stay focused on the road ahead."

Negotiations between the union and city remain at a stand still and the threat of a strike or lockout is weighing on the minds of students like Young.

"It's very concerning," he said.

"I'm not sure how I'm going to get to class if that does come to happen, so obviously I'm going to have to look into more expensive ways to get to school, which isn't optimal for a first-year student."

CBC News asked the city about negotiation, inconsistent service and whether it feels the buses are sufficiently staffed, and it provided us with this statement:

"There are no new updates to provide at this time as it relates to collective bargaining with ATU. The City is committed to complying with the terms of the U-Pass agreements with the universities."