Student union backs Winnipeg Transit union as fears of strike loom

One of the largest users of Winnipeg public transit is throwing its support behind the transit union, as tense, months-long contract negotiations with the city drag on.

The University of Manitoba Students' Union announced Monday it is backing the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, and the 1,400 operators, mechanics and other transit workers it represents, as it tries to hammer out a new deal with the city.

"We are the No. 1 client of Winnipeg Transit," said UMSU president Jakob Sanderson. "We're asking for the city to come back to the bargaining table, to come back with a new offer."

The city and union have been unable to reach an agreement since earlier this year, and the feud has contributed to fears of a strike that could disrupt service, including for the 14,000 U of M students who use public transit.

Sanderson said he also wants the Manitoba government to reinstate what's known as the 50-50 transit-funding deal, which saw the city split transit costs that weren't recouped by fare revenue.

UMSU president Jakob Sanderson said the U of M student population is comprised of 14,000 transit users and the school is the single largest transit customer in the city. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Results from a fall 2018 poll suggested a majority of Manitobans wanted the province to restore that transit funding model.

"We would like to see both the ATU and the city and the province, which cut the 50-50 funding for transit service, all come back to the table to prioritize and improve transit service for our students," said Sanderson.

The transit union has been in a strike position since April, after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.

Since then, transit operators have taken part in a series of service disruptions aimed at pressuring the city to agree to a series of requests.

Sanderson said the ATU has decreased their salary demands to the point where they are now more closely in line with what the city is offering.

"I bus to work, I bus to school every single day, and so the idea of a transit stoppage would be devastating for me for sure, and I would have a lot of the same concerns that our students would have."

The University of Manitoba Students' Union announced Monday it is standing with the union that represents transit employees in the ongoing negotiations between that union and the city. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

An ATU spokesperson said the union has asked that UMSU serve as a voice on the transit scheduling review committee.

"We're pleased that UMSU has joined dozens of other unions and associations, representing over 100,000 individuals in Winnipeg who are calling for fair working conditions and improved public transit service," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to build capacity with UMSU and other groups to expand public transit in the fight against climate change and improving our communities."

Sanderson said he feels service has become less reliable, with 43 per cent of buses turning up late, and that this time of year buses are often so full they're forced to blow past stops without picking up some students.

Winnipeg lags behind other major Canadian cities in terms of its investment in public transit, Sanderson said.

"Frankly, our transit system is not working properly for students, it's not working properly for workers," he said. "It's not something that we can rely on."

UMSU wants a place on the city's internal schedule review committee so it can address the issue of late buses and "pass ups," among other issues.

"We're seeing support for more reliable transit service," Sanderson said. "If we want to avoid a service stoppage, we need to invest in transit."

CBC News requested comment from the city but has yet to hear back.