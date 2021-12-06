U of Manitoba, faculty reach tentative deal, potentially ending weeks-long strike
The University of Manitoba Faculty Association says they have reached a tentative agreement with university officials to end a five-week-long strike.
The faculty association, which represents over 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the Winnipeg-based university, went on strike Nov. 2, saying higher salaries were needed to alleviate retention and recruitment problems at the school.
The union's members are set to vote on whether to accept the agreement Monday evening, a news release from UMFA says.
If the deal is ratified, classes could resume as early as Tuesday, the union says.
CBC News has reached out to the University of Manitoba for comment.
