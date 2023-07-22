Clinic ordered to halt for-profit ultrasounds after feds claw back Manitoba's funding over fees

The Manitoba government has ordered a private clinic to stop charging patients for echocardiograms and ultrasounds, nearly six years after they gave the Winnipeg clinic the green light to do so.

The directive was given to Prota Clinic by the government last Monday, forcing the clinic on Lorimer Boulevard, in southwest Winnipeg, to stop accepting new doctor requisitions for the diagnostic scans.

The province's move comes on the heels of an announcement in March that the federal government would deduct over $350,000 from Manitoba's next health transfer payment because of the clinic's continued operations.

The Liberal government said at that point it was making health-transfer deductions from eight provinces related to patient charges levied during 2020-21 for what Ottawa said were "medically necessary services that should be accessible to patients at no cost."

Prota Clinic announced in December 2017 that it would begin offering medically necessary echocardiograms — heart ultrasounds — for a $650 fee. With Manitobans waiting almost nine months for an echocardiogram at that point, doctors at Prota said the service gave people another option.

The federal government immediately raised concerns about the move, stating publicly that it violated the Canada Health Act.

However, the provincial Progressive Conservative government welcomed Prota's plans, with then health minister Kelvin Goertzen saying in 2017 he was "disappointed" that the feds would look to "reduce health-care options for Manitobans."

The clinic later started charging patients for ultrasounds as another diagnostic service.

Prota Clinic president and medical director Dr. Dimitrios Balageorge is shown during a 2017 tour of the clinic, where he touted its fee-based services as a way to cut down on the wait-list for elective cardiograms. (CBC)

Health Minister Audrey Gordon declined to do an interview with CBC or to answer why the government changed its mind about the clinic's operations.

In a prepared statement, her spokesperson, Eleni Hague, said the government takes its responsibilities under the Canada Health Act seriously, with "timely care for Manitobans that is publicly funded with government oversight" a top priority.

According to recent data provided by Shared Health, Manitobans are now waiting almost five months for an elective echocardiogram and over 6,800 patients are on the waiting list.

The province's diagnostic imaging dashboard says there is about a two-month wait for an ultrasound, and over 19,000 people are on the wait-list, according to May 2023 figures.

Province could be reimbursed: feds

The federal government's diagnostic services policy, which came into effect on April 1, 2020, gives the federal government the authority to claw back health transfer funds from any province that allows patients to be charged for medically necessary diagnostic services.

The deductions officially began in March 2023. Using "best evidence" available, the federal government estimates Prota Clinic charged patients $353,000 in 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a spokesperson for Health Canada.

The federal government said it invited the province to provide its own data before settling on the deduction, but the Manitoba government never responded.

The province has until 2025 to be reimbursed for these deductions if it "eliminates the charges and the circumstances that led to them," the federal spokesperson said.

In response to questions about the impact the province's directive will have on patients and the clinic, Eleni Balageorge, an administrator with Prota Clinic, said in a prepared statement the clinic is "unable to provide any comments or further information on the matter, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the provincial government."