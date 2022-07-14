Day camp for Ukrainian newcomers kicks off in Winnipeg

Children who ended up in Winnipeg after fleeing the war in Ukraine are getting a chance to make crafts, go on field trips and learn more about Canada at a day camp created with them in mind.

Manitoba is contributing up to $106,000 to the nine-week summer camp for school-aged Ukrainian newcomers in the capital city, Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference Thursday.

"Kids need to be kids. This camp will allow Ukrainian newcomers to start regaining a sense of normalcy after the absolutely unimaginable loss and suffering that they and their families have endured," she said.

The camp, which opened July 4, was established by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' Manitoba council and a number of community partners, including the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Winnipeg, Newcomer Employment and Education Development Services and the Seven Oaks Settlement Workers in Schools.

The Ukrainian Catholic parishes of St. Anne, St. Michael, St. Basil and Sts. Vladimir and Olga in Winnipeg and St. Mary's in Rossdale are also allowing campers access to their facilities as well as program funding, educational programming and supplies, snacks and volunteer development and oversight support, the province said in a news release.

Joanne Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' Manitoba council, said she thinks the camp will be more than just a fun way to spend the summer for the kids involved.

"I am convinced that this initiative will have a broader impact in helping all these children all around us and their families overcome the trauma and upheaval that many have experienced and aid them in integrating into friendly Manitoba society," she said.

The camp offers educational, cultural and recreational activities for more than 120 kids.

Among them is Arina Chychul, who said she's been enjoying the camp so far.

"I am really grateful to our camp counselors because they … never [let us get] bored during the day. Every day we make a lot of outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and learn some new facts about Canada and English language," she said.

Bogdan Kuchmenko, another camp participant, said he was thankful for the chance to go.

"In this camp, I found new friends and my teacher [taught] me something new about Canada," he said.

In addition to providing children with activities, the camp is also providing employment opportunities for Ukrainian newcomers as camp counselors, Stefanson said.

That includes camp co-ordinator Lesia Yaroshenko, who's working there as her first job in Canada since arriving with her two sons two months ago.

She said the camp is a good opportunity for kids and their parents.

"I think we help them be carefree and just being kids, playing, learning, exploring Manitoba, Canada, having field trips, being active," she said, adding it gives parents the reassurance that their kids are safe during the day while they go to or look for work.

Yaroshenko said the camp's name — U Win — refers to Ukraine and Winnipeg but is also a message to the campers.

"We hope that whatever you do in the camp, whoever you are, you win," she said.

Services including English as an additional language instruction and trauma-informed culturally appropriate mental health care will also be offered at the camp, Stefanson said.

"We are pleased to partner with Manitoba's Ukrainian community to provide a positive opportunity for families and their children as they establish new roots here in Manitoba," she said.