Ukrainians who paid for immigration medical exams in Manitoba will be reimbursed

Ukrainians now in Manitoba who paid for medical exams as part of their asylum process after fleeing Russia's invasion will have those costs reimbursed, the provincial government said Friday.

Normally, a medical exam is needed for people coming to Canada to work in specific jobs, who are applying for open work permits, or who lived in a long list of countries, including Ukraine, before their arrival.

However, the federal Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program waived that requirement following Russia's invasion, giving Ukrainians 90 days after their arrival to get the medical exam, which costs around $350 per adult and slightly less for children.

Last month, CBC News reported that Manitoba had agreed to pay for the tests for Ukrainians in this province.

The province said Friday that those who previously paid for their immigration medical examination in Manitoba can contact the claims unit at 204-786-7367 or email claims@gov.mb.ca.

Individuals need to provide their name, address, nine-digit personal health identification number and a receipt from the physician's office.

So far, over 1,700 Ukrainians have used a provincial reception centre set up to support Ukrainian refugees, the province said in a news release.