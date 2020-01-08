'Humanity lost a beautiful soul': Winnipegger Forough Khadem among dead in Iran plane crash

A young scientist from Winnipeg was among the 176 passengers and crew who died when a jet crashed in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.

Forough Khadem, who graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2016 with a PhD in immunology, was described as a promising scientist by those who knew her.

"Forough was one of my best PhD trainees, an outstanding scientist and above an amazing human being. I am utterly devastated and trying to grapple with this," said Jude Uzonna, an associate professor of immunology at the U of M.

Khadem was in Tehran for a visit with family, who still live there, Uzonna said. She was on the flight as part of her return trip to Winnipeg where she now works at Mitacs Inc., not-for-profit organization.

Uzonna said Khadem texted him Tuesday evening say she was leaving Tehran. That's the last contact he had with her.

"She will be missed dearly! Our humanity lost a beautiful soul … Rest in Peace my dearest friend and sister," fellow U of M alumnus Hana Klassen Vakili posted on Twitter.

The Ukraine International Airline Flight PS752 was bound for the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv, when it went down minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport Wednesday morning.

Of those, 63 were Canadians, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

CBC is working on confirming the status of several more individuals from Winnipeg who were also said to have been on the flight.

The same year Khadem graduated from the U of M, she was featured as a CBC Manitoba Future 40 finalist, which celebrates leaders, builders and change-makers under the age of 40.

She was lauded for her research in developing immunity to a deadly infectious disease (leishmaniasis), having successfully identified a novel drug target for treatment of the disease. Her findings had been published in five journals, with one being highlighted on the cover page of a prestigious journal.

In a tweet Wednesday, the U of M extended condolences to Khadem's family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of this bright young scientist," the tweet said.

Flight PS752 also was carrying 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians (two passengers and the nine crew members), 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Brits, the Ukraine foreign minister said.

The ages of those on the plane range from three to 70, according to a passenger list released by the airline.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is ongoing.