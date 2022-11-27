Winnipeg shoppers support Ukrainian newcomers at first-ever handmade holiday gift market

With just weeks to go until the holidays, a special Christmas market drew Sunday shoppers to the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Main Street to buy gifts made by Ukrainian newcomers.

The sale featured crafts, baking and souvenirs, and just under 100 people browsed the wares while CBC was there.

Yuliia Okhrimenko helped organize the market, which had 23 vendors, many of which are women with children.

"Some of them don't have money and they have children. As you know, the men cannot leave the country. So they're alone here only with their children and they need support, not just psychological but they need money," Okhrimenko explained.

Maryna Zadavych has been in Winnipeg for about a month, and was surprised that her handmade Christmas cards sold out.

She took part in the market to connect with her new community.

"I want to meet Ukrainian people because I'm here … with my son. Also I want to sell, have some money. I have fun and enjoy time," Zadavych said.

She is waiting for her documents to come through so she can start working in the child-care sector.

Maryna Zadavych came to Winnipeg one month ago with her son. She sold out her entire stock of handmade Christmas cards at the Ukrainian newcomer holiday market. (Chantallya Louis/CBC)

Back In Ukraine, Nataliia Dmytruk worked in a bank, but says she doesn't speak enough English to get a similar job here in Winnipeg.

She just began learning the language when she arrived four months ago.

Preparing for the sale has brought her joy, and she spent many evenings leading up to the market hand-crocheting toys to sell.

"I like to do this because it's my dream. Every night I knit. My husband says 'please go to sleep'. And I say 'no, no, no, wait. I must go to the fair and I must knit my favourite toy'," she said.

She sold more than half her stock at the holiday sale.