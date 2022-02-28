Ukrainian musician helps people shelter near Kyiv, epicenter of the war

As Ukrainians continue to flee the Russian invasion advancing on Kyiv, many are being helped by the kindness of their fellow citizens.

Oleksandr Bulich, better known by his stage name Sasha Boole, has set aside his guitar and songs to offer shelter to refugees.

"Mostly it's women and kids. Some of them are in the city of Chernivtsi in the flats that we own, and some of them are in the basement of a house in the countryside," said Boole, who lives in a town near Chernivtsi, just west of the capital city of Kyiv.

He and his brother have hauled water to the countryside home and have built benches from wood gathered nearby. They have also provided sleeping bags, dehydrated food and a small gas stove, offering what they can to their boarders.

"The things that you will need if you will be cut out from the outside world," Boole told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Monday.

An armoured personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Marienko Andrew/The Canadian Press)

At present, they are lodging about 20 people. But as the situation is pretty dynamic because for some, the shelter is a brief pause on their way to Romania to get out of Ukraine.

"For them, it's kind of a stop, to have a deep breath, to have some food, to sleep normally because some of the people spent two or three days on the road … or, before, they were sleeping in a subway or in a bomb shelter," he said.

"But some of them are staying here and they don't plan to go anywhere from Ukraine. They want to join and help Ukrainians to do anything they can."

Into Day 5 of the invasion, there is already a stark and emotional contrast in the country, Boole said.

"From one side you see the pure kind of support and collaboration between people here in Chernivtsi and around — people letting people live in their houses, people cooking food and giving it for free, people trying to help as much as they can," he said.

"But from the other side, you see that there's cities like Kharkiv that are almost vanished with artillery and dead civilians."

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fighting not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on Feb. 28. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Though he feels he and the people of Chernivtsi are in a more safe area, last night he heard the airstrike sirens for the first time.

And not far out of Chernivtsi on Monday, an ambulance was shot at while on the way to the hospital, Boole said.

"We are not bombed. But in the same time, it's pretty nervous here," he said.

Despite the uncertainty and the danger, Boole has no intention of leaving Ukraine. He knows many musicians around the globe who offered to take him in, "but I said no, I will stay with my family, with my friends, my country."

People reached out before war broke out but when it was clear the tensions were increasing. Now there isn't an option. Last week, under martial law, Ukraine banned all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

"I wasn't kind of surprised and I wasn't disappointed that I couldn't leave. No, that this is not my plan," said Boole. "I'm helping people to get through."

And when it is necessary, Boole intends to strap on gun rather than a guitar and step into the battlefield.

"Right now, there's such a lot of people that want to do it, they are actually asking you, 'just wait, we will contact you.'"

'Deja vu' for Winnipeg family

Myron Pawlowsky has lived in Winnipeg his entire life, but the current situation in Ukraine still hits close to home.

His parents met in a displaced persons camp close to the end of the Second World War after fleeing Ukraine amid the advancement of the Soviet Red Army.

"It is deja vu all over again, literally," he said.

During the war, his teenage mother and her sister were couriers for the Ukrainian insurgent movement. When the Soviets claimed Ukraine, their lives were at risk.

"My mother's family found out after they left … that they were on a list to be sent to Siberia to be repressed in some fashion," Pawlowsky said.

Now it's his cousin, Oksana, who is on the run. The retired schoolteacher who lived in Boryslav, in Western Ukraine, recently fled to Poland along with her husband, their adult daughter and her two sons, aged nine and 11.

Oksana's son-in-law, who is about 40, stayed because of the imposed martial law.

"They hope the son-in-law doesn't get drafted and is able to to look after the house — and that there's still a house when they come back," Pawlowsky said.

"They're not assuming they're staying in Poland long-term. They want to go home, but when they will go home, nobody knows."

Oksana's other daughter lives in Poland, in a town 120 kilometres from Boryslav. But the journey by car took 2½ days because of long waits at the border.

"Buses full of kids from orphanages were arriving at the border and they were being processed ahead of families and cars," Pawlowsky said. "She said it was tragic seeing these poor kids with no parents to speak of, or no parents were looking after them, being taken to Poland."

With no options but to wait in their car, Oksana's family was met with food and other items from Ukrainians on one side of the border, and then Polish people on the other, Pawlowsky said.

"She's been magnificently, positively surprised by the help they received on the way," Pawlowsky said.

He has been messaging his cousin and her daughter in Poland, while doing what he can from 8,000 kilometres away.

"To me, it's not just my relatives, as dear as they are to me, but Ukraine is dear to me," Pawlowsky said. "This Russian attack has literally taken over my life over the last few days."

He is using social media to combat disinformation and to direct people to organizations seeking humanitarian aid.

"I feel as if I'm coordinating some assistance effort but of course I'm an ordinary citizen. I realize I have a small role to play but nonetheless … I really feel as if it's my duty."