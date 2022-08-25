Ukrainian Independence Day in Winnipeg celebrated with pride, tears

Emotions were mixed Wednesday as Manitobans and Ukrainians gathered at Winnipeg City Hall to mark Ukraine's 31st Independence Day — and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"I am proud [but] I'm eager to see my country independent. For me, independence is associated with democracy, with civil values," Nadia Varanova said through tears while gathered with dozens of others to watch the Ukrainian national flag rise in front of city hall.

"I want to see my country, my nation, prosperous and happy."

Varanova came to Canada from the Kherson region in Ukraine, where many of her family members remain, in May. She doesn't plan to stay here.

"I'm going to stay in Canada as long as I can, but still, I want to come back to Ukraine," she said. "I want to come back to my homeland. Unfortunately, our area is occupied [by Russian forces]."

Despite living in an occupied region, Varanova's relatives remain "full of hope," she said.

"They're waiting for our military men, for our liberation, for our freedom," she said.

A crowd gathered Wednesday to see the Ukrainian flag raised at Winnipeg City Hall to honour that country's independence day. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

A national holiday in Ukraine, Aug. 24 marks the country's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

This year it takes on more importance, Joanne Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress's Manitoba council, said at Wednesday's flag-raising ceremony.

"With Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine entering its seventh month, the need to commemorate and mark the anniversary of Ukrainian statehood is greater than ever," she said.

"Today, we bow our heads and pay tribute to the resilience and the courage of the Ukrainian people in defence not only of their own freedom, but also in defence of liberty and democratic values of the Western world."

The Ukrainian flag flies between the Canadian and City of Winnipeg flags. ( Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Lewandosky also took the opportunity to welcome the thousands of Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war but have found safety and peace in Manitoba.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, more than 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and thousands of civilians have died, and 12 million people have been displaced, said Nick Krawetz, a volunteer with the Manitoba council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

"Today is a day of mixed feelings, I would say. We are celebrating but we're also grieving," he said.

In June, Kristya Matwichyna, a third-generation Ukrainian-Canadian in Winnipeg, took in seven family members fleeing the war.

She fought back tears as she spoke about the need to be at Wednesday's ceremony "to recognize that Ukraine is an independent country, it is a democracy [and] it is still standing when people did not think that it would be around come today."

'We're still standing and we're still strong, and I think that says something for the strength and courage of Ukrainians,' says Winnipegger Kristya Matwichyna, a third-generation Ukrainian-Canadian who, in June, welcomed seven family members fleeing the war. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

"We're still standing and we're still strong and I think that says something for the strength and courage of Ukrainians," she said.

Every day the war continues is worrisome but rather than sit and helplessly watch the reports, Matwichyna said she is driven to find out how she can help.

"It's definitely more about what do we do. Every day we wake up and say 'OK, what's next? What do we need, what do they need, what do my cousins in Ukraine who are fighting, what do they need?" she said.

"We're always trying to raise money or raise awareness or otherwise trying to send ballistic vests or whatever. Right now it's walkie-talkies. It's always something that we're thinking about. That's what keeps you going. We take it on as a daily fight."