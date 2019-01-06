'It's beautiful to be Ukrainian': Manitobans ring in Orthodox Christmas with host of traditions

The holidays are just getting started for those who follow the Julian calendar.

Sunday is Orthodox Christmas Eve, a celebration with many longstanding traditions for the city's Ukrainian community that have passed down from generation to generation, including throwing porridge on the ceiling and giving some of your dinner to the animals in your home.

Andriy Michalchyshyn, who plays in local Ukrainian folk-punk band, Zrada, will be celebrating by gathering with his family to eat 12 meatless dishes, which represent the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ.

Another tradition involves throwing kutya, a sort of pudding, at the ceiling.

"And if it sticks, it will be a bountiful harvest and a good year, and if it falls down, you better make a better batch next year," Michalchyshyn said.

Ukrainian Christmas Eve is celebrated with a meal of meatless dishes. (CBC Archives)

Katrusha Basarab, who will be celebrating Orthodox Christmas on Sunday night with her family, said some traditions come from pre-Christian Ukraine, such as feeding your farm animals, or pets, some of your dinner to show your appreciation for them.

This is because it was believed that during this time of year, the god of animals would come to ask the animals how they had been treated, she explained.

Even though some of these customs might be strange, Basarab said they are comforting to her.

"There's something very comforting to me about going through some of these rituals and motions and knowing that as you're you know cooking a particular food item that you only eat once a year that that's the way your mom does it. That's the way your grandmother did it. That's the way your ancestors before them did it," she said.

"It's tradition is so strong that even during times of adversity or separation, it's the thing that you cleave to, I think."

Michalchyshyn said he finds he appreciates the traditions more as he gets older.

Local Ukrainians celebrated Christmas at St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton, N.J. More than a dozen countries around the world still follow the Julian calendar (as opposed to the Gregorian calendar). (The Associated Press)

"For me it's beautiful to be Ukrainian, it's beautiful to be Metis, Nigerian … you know, be what you gonna be, but you have to know a bit about who you are," he said.

"So it keeps me tied to my roots and I have to say, I probably didn't appreciate as much when I was younger. But you if you go on with it, you learn to love it more and more each time I would say."

Ukrainians are not the only culture that celebrates Orthodox Christmas Eve on the Julian calendar.

Some Ethiopians, Eritreans, Coptic Christians from Egypt, Russians, Serbians, Macedonians and Montenegrins also celebrate the holidays according to the Julian calendar.