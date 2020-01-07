Perogies over presents: Ukrainian Christmas Eve kicks off in Manitoba

When thirteen year old Kris Yersak and his family moved to Canada from Ukraine three years ago, one celebration always remained important: Ukrainian Christmas.

"My Baba and my mom's grandma, they all celebrated Ukrainian Christmas," Yersak said.

Yersak, dressed in costume as part of the holiday pageant performance, was part of a Ukrainian Christmas Eve celebration for newcomers at Saint Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday night.

Ukrainian Christmas Eve usually includes a 12-course feast which does not include any meat. A pageant was also held. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Commonly known as Ukrainian Christmas Eve, Orthodox Christmas Eve is celebrated on Jan. 6, 2020, and is based off the Julian calendar.

"Normally there are twelve dishes on Ukrainian Christmas Eve, and they should be without meat. You can also use fish and eggs," he said.

"December 25th is more like presents and Santa, this one is a little more religious, because in Ukraine we don't give presents for Ukrainian Christmas," he said. "But it's nice. I like it."

"It has a really good atmosphere, it's a little different than Canadian Christmas. We sing Ukrainian carols and have fun...and eat a lot of good food," Yersak said.

"Me and my mom made a couple of vegetable pies and general Ukrainian dishes like perogies."

Father Ihor Shved, the parish priest at St Basil's, plays accordion to accompany Ukrainian Christmas carols. He wanted the celebration to be a chance for new immigrants from Ukraine to connect with others who have been in Winnipeg for a long time. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The Canadian prairies has one of the highest Ukrainian populations outside of Ukraine, with many Ukrainians in Winnipeg.

Father Ihor Shved, the parish priest at St Basil's, who has been at the church since he came to Canada from Ukraine three years ago, wanted the celebration to help bring together Ukrainians who are new with those who have been living here for a long time.

"I see how meaningful it is being together, how helpful it is to make an atmosphere where people know each other and start friendships. Newcomers need the support of those who are here longer," Shved said.

"Especially for those who are only here for a few years, it's not easy to celebrate far from your house, your parents, your old friends," he said.

Shved admits that it can be a "bit complicated" celebrating an entire Christmas after many others in Canada have already finished celebrating.

"But in Ukrainian churches we do celebrate major feasts for a long time, sometimes seven days ... so for us it's usual to celebrate for a long time," he said.