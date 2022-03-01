Christopher Sklepowich is preparing for what an emotional evening at Tuesday's NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens — and none of his concern has to do with hockey.

"There will definitely be a lot of reflection backstage before we step on the ice knowing that, as much as we will be feeling the emotion as ambassadors and figureheads for Winnipeg's Ukrainian community, it's incumbent upon us to to walk onto the stage and perform as we can and make sure that our song is heard loud and wide," said Christopher Sklepowich, tenor with the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus.

The Jets have asked the group to sing the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems at the game.

Hoosli has performed the Canadian and American anthems several times at Jets games, but this is a first for the Ukrainian anthem, the lyrics of which focus on the concepts of hope and patriotism, Sklepowich says.

"I know there are definitely a few guys that were very emotionally moved when we found out that the Winnipeg Jets and the NHL are giving us this opportunity. It means an incredible amount to us," said Sklepowich, who is also chair of Hoosli's board of directors.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth day, has seen civilian targets attacked in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, while a convoy of tanks and other vehicles continues to threaten the capital, Kyiv.

Many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

"It's been a very difficult week in overall kind of taking it one day at a time, making sure that we're checking in with each other to see how everyone's doing and and supporting each other," Sklepowich said.

"And for those of us with family and friends in Ukraine, staying in contact with them as much as is feasible and sending our love and support to them."

Hoosli, formed in 1969, has performed all over North America but Tuesday's appearance will be one of the largest ever with an estimated 31 singers, Sklepowich says.

In 2019, Hoosli pose for a photo as part of the group's 50th anniversary concert. (Submitted by Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus)

Both the Canadian and Ukrainian anthems hold great weight for the men of Hoosli.

"We're very, very fortunate to live in a country like Canada, and it's never been more evident than now," Sklepowich said.

"It is just so heartbreaking and heart-wrenching to see the images and the stories coming out of Ukraine right now. So as much as our hearts will be breaking for them, we will be using that emotion to spur our performance as well."

The title of the Ukrainian anthem, Shche ne vmerla Ukraina, translates into "Ukraine has not died," and the lyrics go on to say, "nor her glory, nor her freedom," Sklepowich said.

"It speaks about how we're willing to lay our lives on the line for our country, and to prove that we are part of the Great Kozak Brotherhood. It's a very, very powerful moving piece."

In addition to singing their hearts for their homeland, Hoosli hopes the anthem encourages people to remain steadfast in backing Ukraine and not let apathy set in.

"Ukraine needs our support now and in the future, to both fight off the invasion and also to rebuild once Ukraine is victorious," Sklepowich said.