Ukrainian reception hub at Winnipeg airport to pause services after 17 months of greeting thousands

Khrystyna Rudanets will never forget what it felt like to see sunflowers and Ukrainian flags inside Winnipeg's airport last March.

After a long, tiring flight, she was a bit frightened when she arrived in the city she would be calling home.

But her fears disappeared when volunteers from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' (UCC's) Manitoba chapter welcome desk greeted her, offered her something to drink and told her she'd be safe.

"The work of volunteers at the airport was so important because newcomers, they don't know what [is] waiting for them," Rudanets told CBC Friday.

"When you see just that people are ready to help you, they speak to you in English, they speak to you in Ukrainian, they try to support you ... you feel this welcoming atmosphere."

After 17 months of welcoming thousands of newcomers to the province, the UCC chapter will pause operations of its welcome desk in the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Sept. 15.

The desk offers a variety of resources for Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia, UCC volunteer Nick Krawetz told CBC on Friday. That includes a guide on navigating the first few weeks in the province and volunteers that direct newcomers to hotels or provincial reception centres.

"We're just trying to give a first impression … of what Canada is all about, welcoming people from all sorts of backgrounds," Krawetz said.

"Given the horrendous situation a lot of these Ukrainians were facing, we wanted to make that first impression as positive as possible."

Instructions for newcomers and the sunflower greeting wall will remain at the airport after the desk's closure. (Submitted by Nick Krawetz)

About 20,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Manitoba since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022. And more than more than 300 UCC volunteers have been running the welcome desk, since it was established in April 2022.

The number of Ukrainians arriving has dropped to about 20 to 30 people a day from a peak of about 200 a day, Krawetz said. And there is more awareness about the resources available for newcomers now.

On standby

Should there be an uptick in the number of people arriving from Ukraine, he said the UCC is ready to resume its services.

"We're all sort of in a standby mode I guess to see … what happens over the next few months," he said.

There are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have a visa and are prepared to move to Canada if the war intensifies, Krawetz added.

Instructions for newcomers and the sunflower greeting wall will remain at the airport.

Krawetz said the desk was well received, with some Ukrainians expressing gratitude and shedding tears when volunteers greeted them.

He recalled the first federal charter flight that arrived in Winnipeg in May 2022 with more than 350 people on board. Volunteers helped translate and guided people to their hotels.

"That day was extremely memorable," he said.

Michel Rosset, spokesperson for Winnipeg Airports Authority, said the authority is prepared to offer the space to UCC again if it decides to reopen the desk.

"The airport is the front door to the community," he said. "We felt it was important just to kind of help support them the moment that they landed."