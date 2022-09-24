More volunteers needed as number of refugees in Manitoba passes 5,000: Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Manitobans helping Ukrainian refugees settle in the province say it's been a long seven months since the start of the war, as they continue working to help thousands of newcomers find shelter and employment — and another influx is expected to arrive this winter.

"We are over the 5,000 mark I'm sure," said Joanne Lewandowsky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council.

"We've opened our hearts, we've opened our pockets, we've opened our doors. And we're willing to share what we have with them," Lewandowsky said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"We're still welcoming them into friendly Manitoba, but I must say it is starting to take its toll on our community."

The organization has 75 volunteers who work daily to help Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country find accommodations, employment and government identification.

On Friday, a provincial spokesperson confirmed that 5,300 Manitoba Health cards have been issued to Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion began in February.

Joanne Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, says more volunteers are needed as the number of Ukrainian refugees in the province has surpassed 5,000. She expects more to arrive this winter. (Ron Boileau/Radio-Canada)

Lewandowsky says her organization was prepared for the refugees, but not for the numbers that they have been arriving. She says recently, over 500 Ukrainians were welcomed to the province in one week.

The assistance begins at the Winnipeg airport, where volunteers welcome refugees, she said.

"We will see them through the whole process," said Lewandowsky. "However, when you don't know how many are showing up, that's a difficult situation."

And the number of refugees arriving in Manitoba is not expected to decrease anytime soon. "Before winter, I think we'll see an influx," said Lewandowsky.

Ukrainians coming to Manitoba face a number of challenges as they arrive, including employment and language barriers, but Lewandowsky says the biggest challenge has been with finding child care.

"Daycare and before and after school [programming] is probably the biggest issue right now."

Many of the new arrivals fleeing the war in Ukraine are mothers with children, who arrive without spouses or family members to support them, says Lewandowsky. The government is well aware of their needs, she says.

"I guess the concern is, if we don't get the daycare, how do these mothers support themselves? How do they get jobs?"

Daryna Beha, who came to Winnipeg from Ukraine last August, considers herself lucky to have found child care for her daughter. She says with her husband still in Ukraine, she's had spare time to volunteer at the airport welcome centre while she continues her job search.

"There are not enough volunteers, so I decided to spend my time and give back," she said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"When I arrived, I needed help."

Beha, who came to Winnipeg last August, says helping other Ukrainian newcomers is 'just a part of our nationality.' (Gilbert Rowan/Radio-Canada)

Beha is fluent in both English and Ukrainian — a skill she says helps many new refugees relax.

"If they see someone who can communicate in the same language that they can, they can be calm that someone will take care of them. It helps them feel more confident," she said.

"I understand how it can be difficult for a newcomer, because I went through it on my own."

The help she gives is a part of a shared heritage, said Beha.

"It's just a part of our nationality — we like to help each other."

Irina Lisovets, who is originally from Kherson, Ukraine, also volunteers at the welcome centre. She came to Winnipeg nearly three weeks ago.

Lisovets said she was motivated to volunteer at the desk because she panicked on her first day in Manitoba, and she now wants to help calm other newcomers arriving in the province.

"This is a very important desk for Ukrainian people," she told Radio-Canada in an interview.

Lisovets, who is originally from Kherson and arrived in Winnipeg nearly three weeks ago, says she was motivated to volunteer at the airport because she wants to help calm other newcomers. (Gilbert Rowan/Radio-Canada)

Many newcomers travel to Manitoba from other parts of the country due to higher costs of living elsewhere, according to Lewandowsky and she says more volunteers are needed.

"It's not an easy job. It's a trying job, and it takes its toll on people," said Lewandowsky.

"The situation in Ukraine is not getting better that quickly.… It's been a long seven months."