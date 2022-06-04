Flexing and fundraising: Classes raise money for displaced Ukrainians settling in Manitoba

Newcomers to Manitoba were among a number of Winnipeggers who took part in an active fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians on Saturday.

Altea Active, a gym in Winnipeg's Bridgwater neighbourhood, teamed up with the local chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to offer donation-based yoga, strength and cycling classes as well as a barbecue and raffles.

The proceeds, which have yet to be tallied, will go toward the resettlement of Ukrainians who have arrived in Manitoba because of the war.

Oksana Klishchova helped out at the event after just arriving in Canada a month ago to pay forward the support she received from the Ukrainian diaspora.

"From [the] first second, I felt it after I [stepped] on Canadian land ... and now I do my small part. I want to be of this community who help all the Ukrainians, so I do everything I can do for them," she said.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress partnered with Altea Active to put on a fundraiser on Saturday. The proceeds will go to Ukrainians impacted by the war with Russia who are settling in Manitoba. (Anne-Louise Michel/Radio-Canada)

Klischova's hometown and family home in eastern Ukraine was destroyed on Feb. 24, so she eventually decided to move to Canada.

Although she had some money saved to be able to settle in Canada, she knows how important the assistance has been to fellow Ukrainians. That's why she helped raise money on Saturday.

"I think financial help will make our life easier here and we can get on our feet even faster and easier. And I'm sure every Ukrainian who settles down here, they will be happy to help other Ukrainians. So this is like pay it forward."

Anna and Yarsolav Andriienko, their two-year-old son, and Anna's mother, Olena Ipatieva, arrived in Winnipeg on the first federal charter carrying 350 Ukrainian nationals. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

Nearly two weeks ago, the first federally-chartered flight of Ukrainian newcomers landed in Winnipeg with 350 passengers on board.

The province and volunteers are helping provide services like housing supports, health care, mental health services and child care.

Many others have come to Manitoba and sought help from fellow Ukrainians, including Margaryta Busenkova.

She left her home in Kyiv on March 5, and spent time in Poland and Portugal before coming to Quebec to meet up with her sister and get Canadian documentation.

Busenkova moved to Winnipeg a week ago to have an easier time finding a job with English as an additional language, and in part because of the generous Ukrainian diaspora.

"It's really amazing how much Manitoba has done to Ukrainian people and volunteering, it's just my little part for helping give something back," Busenkova said.