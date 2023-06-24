Manitoba MP suggests Canada, allies aware of 'recovered UAP' or UFO materials in note to defence minister

A Manitoba member of Parliament wrote Canada's minister of defence this spring suggesting the country has participated in a secret multi-nation program devoted to "the recovery and exploitation" of material from unidentified aerial phenomenon, more commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

Last week, the podcast Weaponized published a letter that appears to be from Brandon-Souris MP Larry Maguire addressed to Defence Minister Anita Anand on March 22, 2023. Other copies appeared online weeks earlier.

Citing meetings with unnamed "American officials," Maguire suggests Defence Research and Development Canada "is in possession of recovered UAP material."

"As Minister of National Defence, you may not be aware [DRDC] has participated in efforts to analyze UAP," reads a portion of the letter.

"It is incumbent your department inform you what collaborative efforts have occurred with our allies and the details of existing agreements and memorandum of understanding that govern the program and may have been co-ordinated through Global Affairs."

The letter refers to a "Five Eyes Foreign Material Program" Maguire says exists between Canada, the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand that has been sponsored by Canadian Forces Intelligence Command Canada.

The Conservative MP goes on to write "it is essential" Canada's chief science advisor be let in on the program.

Maguire calls for more parliamentary oversight and for Anand and the Canadian government to develop a public communication plan ahead of what he termed "upcoming public revelations that will stem from these American [foreign material programs]."

CBC News requested comment from National Defence Minister Anand's office on Thursday but did not hear back.

A spokesperson with Maguire's constituency office in Brandon declined to comment by phone, and Maguire did not respond to requests for comment over email. The Conservative Party of Canada also did not respond to a CBC News request to interview Maguire.

Winnipeg-based science writer Chris Rutkowski, who has written extensively on the topic of UAPs and UFOs, said Maguire's office confirmed to him last week the MP did send the letter in question.

"There's no question that this is the type of information that is currently circulating and being investigated right now at fairly high levels within the American government," Rutkowski said of the assertions in Maguire's letter.

"The implication is that the Canadian government ... should be a little more transparent with regards of its role and if there's some indication that Canada perhaps is falling behind in this involvement, that would be of concern to I suppose sovereignty."

He doesn't know where Maguire would've obtained the details he included in the letter. Rutkowski acknowledges there is no explicit mention of aliens in the letter.

Chris Rutkowski, with Ufology Research in Winnipeg, has been collecting and analyzing Canadian data on unidentified flying objects, or unidentified aerial phenomena as they are being called more recently, for nearly 35 years. (John Woods/The Canadian Press )

Rutkowski has been collecting data and releasing reports on UAP sightings for decades. Many sightings have prosaic explanations but not all.

Rutkowski said the DRDC has been around a long time and Canada has "a long record of looking into UAP and and UFOs" for decades. There have been many military and pilot reports of UAP in Canadian skies over the years, he said.

"So, the fact that there would be government programs out there that we are not really aware of looking into this is certainly possible," he said. "I suspect that what Mr. McGuire is trying to do is to sort of winnow out which departments are involved."

Rutkowski previously briefed Anand's predecessor on UAPs. He said he did the same with Maguire when he asked for a briefing in 2021.

Officials from Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand attended a first-of-its-kind U.S. government UAP task force meeting in Washington earlier this month where they received a briefing.

Details remain classified though the stated purpose of the meeting was so friendly nations could co-operate on the sharing of information on UAP sightings.

That meeting came around the same time as a former U.S. combat officer and UAP task force representative claimed that the country is in possession of a dozen or so aircraft of non-human origin which it has obtained over decades.

NASA and the task force director have both advocated for clearer channels for military and other officials to report sightings, in part, as a means of countering stigma.

Canada's Sky Canada Project referenced in Maguire's letter formed last fall to study how UAP reports are managed.

This isn't the first time Maguire has issued statements about UAP or the stigma around it.

In May 2022, he wrote about it on Substack.

Days later in Parliament he questioned then-deputy minister of natural resources John Hannaford about why there were no formal reporting processes in place to report UAP or drones spotted near nuclear facilities.

He urged Hannaford to help "reduce stigma and to take the issue seriously" by directing security officials and officials at nuclear facilities to properly report "UAP incidents."

And last fall, Maguire and fellow Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill) had an exchange on Twitter where Maguire posted a copy of a letter dated Sept. 22 that suggest the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Forces Intelligence Command received a briefing from several U.S. officials on UAPs.

Rutkowski suggested the topic, once reflexively ridiculed by many, is shedding some of its stigma as more military personnel, pilots, scientists and politicians continue to weigh in.

"The fact that we are talking about this at all shows that it is being taken very, very seriously, and Mr. Maguire is not alone," Rutkowski said.