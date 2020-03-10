Uber plans to arrive in Winnipeg this spring

Ride-hailing giant Uber says it is coming to Winnipeg before the end of the spring.

The company is in the process of setting up shop in the city, said Michael van Hemmen, head of Uber's Western Canada operations, in an emailed statement.

"Soon, Uber will be helping to provide access to the same safe, affordable ride options that we do in cities around the world, and helping drivers access flexible earning opportunities," he said.

A spokesperson said the company is now recruiting qualified drivers.

Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted a photo Tuesday morning of him meeting with van Hemmen Monday about the company's plans to enter the Winnipeg market.

Pleased to meet with <a href="https://twitter.com/mvanhemmen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mvanhemmen</a> yesterday. Exciting news about <a href="https://twitter.com/Uber?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Uber</a>'s plan to enter the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> market, providing even more choice to our residents. <a href="https://t.co/zlgXtf8mW0">pic.twitter.com/zlgXtf8mW0</a> —@Mayor_Bowman

Brian Smiley, a Manitoba Public Insurance spokesman, said Uber drivers will use its current vehicle for hire insurance model.

"MPI believes that the current model is fair, equitable and flexible enough to accommodate different regulatory frameworks that may be created by municipalities," he said.

"However, MPI will continue to review and evolve where necessary to support the needs of our customers and partners."