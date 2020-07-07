Ride-hailing giant Uber officially launching in Winnipeg
After a few false starts, ride-hailing service Uber is officially launching in Winnipeg, a news release says.
The company will make an announcement Tuesday morning at city hall, which will include the city's first Uber passenger.
Uber representatives said in March that the company was recruiting drivers in Winnipeg with the intention to be operating in the city by the end of the spring.
