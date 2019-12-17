Registered sex offender still employed by U of Winnipeg, taught courses this fall

A registered sex offender who was convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography is still an employee of the University of Winnipeg, the post-secondary school confirms, and has taught there as an assistant criminology professor as recently as this month.

A spokesperson confirmed Derek Spencer is a University of Winnipeg employee, but said he is currently on leave.

Spencer, who previously went by the first names Matthew David, then Matthew Derek, was convicted nearly 10 years ago in Saskatchewan for possession of child pornography.

Since his initial charge, Spencer has not reoffended, a judge said in a 2015 sentencing decision, which followed an appeal of the decision in his original 2010 court case.

The charges date back to September 2007, when Spencer was 19 years old. At that point, police officers with a Saskatchewan child exploitation unit discovered a computer in Saskatoon was being used to download images and videos of children being sexually abused.

That led police to a computer that Spencer was using at his sister's house, court documents say.

Officers uncovered 441 photographs and 112 videos depicting child pornography. Those included videos of adults sexually abusing male and female children as young as eight, along with displays of infant genitalia. The judge at Spencer's 2010 trial described the actions depicted as "disgusting, demeaning, depraved activities of child abuse of the worst order."

A photo of Spencer in a Regina Leader-Post article published at the time of his conviction in 2010 matches photos of him on the University of Winnipeg's website.

CBC News attempted to reach Spencer, but did not receive a response.

On sex offender registry until 2030

Spencer was arrested in September 2007 and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography, according to court documents.

At trial in 2010, he was found guilty of possession of child pornography but acquitted on the charge of making child pornography available.

He was sentenced in June 2010 to nine months in jail and two years probation. He was also put on the sex offender registry and ordered to provide a DNA sample.

The Regina Leader-Post reported that there was no evidence that Spencer had ever himself acted against a child, but at the time, the judge's probation order required him to stay away from parks, playgrounds or swimming pools. He was also prohibited from taking a job or volunteer position that would put him in a position of trust or authority with people under 16 years of age.

During his first interrogation with the Saskatoon Police Service, Spencer admitted to downloading the material using the file-sharing website LimeWire. However, according to court documents, he "vehemently" denied that he was aware he was also making those images available to other users by using the file-sharing network.

Spencer appealed his conviction on the possession charge, while the Crown appealed his acquittal on the charge of making the material available. Spencer's appeal was denied, but the Crown's was allowed.

That case was eventually taken all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which ordered a new trial.

In February 2015, Spencer was found guilty at Saskatchewan's Court of Queen's Bench of the additional distribution charge.

"Since the original conviction of Mr. Spencer, he has used his time well and has relatively recently graduated from law school," Justice R.S. Smith wrote in that judgment.

Smith also wrote in his sentencing decision that Spencer successfully completed a relapse prevention plan and had not recommitted the crime since the initial incident in 2007. Smith also noted he believed Spencer's claim that he had not viewed child pornography since he was caught by police.

He had been a registered sex offender without incident, the judge wrote in 2015. Spencer is required to remain on that registry until 2030.

U of W policy limited

Spencer earned a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2014 and a master's degree from the University of Victoria following that.

He began teaching at the University of Winnipeg's faculty of arts in 2017 and won a faculty award in 2018 for research excellence. He's also a member of the university's senate and has a number of published works in criminal law journals.

A University of Winnipeg timetable shows Spencer taught two fall criminology courses this school year, including a third-year course and a master's course. He is not on the schedule for spring 2020.

Derek Spencer, seen in this photo from the University of Winnipeg on May 16, 2018, was previously convicted of possession of child pornography dating back to when he was 19 years old. (University of Winnipeg)

University of Winnipeg spokesperson Kevin Rosen wouldn't comment further, citing privacy legislation, and forwarded a copy of the university's criminal record check and child abuse registry policy.

Under that policy, the university requires a criminal record check, a child abuse registry check, and a vulnerable sector check for anyone who works or volunteers with youth or students under the age of 18 or vulnerable persons in any U of W program, activity, or course.

The policy defines a vulnerable person as someone who is "at greater risk than the general population of being harmed by a person in a position of authority of trust relative to them."

It states that clearance is not required for anyone instructing students who are under the age of majority, provided the students will turn 18 during the academic year.

The university campus is also home to the University of Winnipeg Collegiate, a private university-preparatory high school, as well as a daycare.

Re-examine policy: John Howard Society

While universities are generally attended by adults, that doesn't mean that Spencer wouldn't potentially come into contact with young people, says Monique St. Germain. She heads up the legal department at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

"Even if somebody isn't in a position of care and control over a child, we have to think broader than that," St. Germain said.

"It doesn't necessarily mean that somebody with a record like Mr. Spencer wouldn't be hired. But it does mean that the employer needs to have the knowledge in order to ensure that they don't put the students or other children who may be in the building at risk of anything," she said.

"The parents who send their children to the University of Winnipeg might rightly be concerned about the fact of somebody like Mr. Spencer being on the faculty at the University of Winnipeg."

St. Germain also pointed to the fact that Spencer has used different first names. That's something that sometimes happens, she notes, in situations where court cases have been followed by the media.

"People change their name in order to sort of shake off that criminal past and move forward in their lives," she said.

The University of Winnipeg came under fire earlier this year, when U of W Collegiate math teacher Ishmael Mustapha was charged with sexually assaulting and exploiting two of his students while he was working at the high school.

A total of four students came forward with allegations against the 46-year-old, according to police documents.

None of the allegations against Mustapha have been proven in court. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

It might be time for the university to look at its policies, says Sharon Perrault, acting executive director for John Howard Society of Manitoba, which provides rehabilitative and reintegrative services for men who have been involved in the justice system.

"The first thing I say to myself is, how did that happen? How did he get hired there, when you're working with young minds, sometimes people that are under 18 years old?" Perrault said.

"Everybody deserves a chance to be employed, but where are they being employed, and what was their criminal past and history? Those are the factors that are to be considered," Perrault said.

"I would think they would have a plethora of people to choose from in the academic world who are not listed on a sex offender registry," she said.

"We will be reviewing the policy and procedures," U of W spokesperson Kevin Rosen said in an emailed statement to CBC News.