U-Pass program driving up bus ridership from U of M routes: report

The U-Pass program appears to be well-received among university students in Winnipeg, and is driving up ridership along routes to and from the University of Manitoba, says a report to city council's public works committee.

At the University of Manitoba, 83 per cent of students made use of the U-Pass Peggo cards in the fall 2017 and winter 2018 terms, while 90 per cent of students at the University of Winnipeg have used the pass during the same time period.

Meanwhile, there has been a "noted increase" in ridership on transit routes from the U of M, the report says.

According to the report, the U of M's Fort Garry campus saw a 25 per cent increase in transit usage to and from the university.

The U-Pass is a mandatory pass purchased by students at both universities as part of their tuition at a discounted rate compared to a regular transit pass.

The program was implemented in 2016 following successful student referendums at both schools in 2014.

When it first came into place, some students were happy to be saving money on a service they use regularly, while others who didn't take the bus to university said it would be a waste of money for them.

However, opt-outs are available for students who live outside the city or meet other criteria.

On average, 1,580 opt-outs are approved per term at the U of M, while 360 are approved at U of W, according to the report.