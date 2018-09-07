U of M banning many faculty-student relationships in wake of sexual harassment allegations

The University of Manitoba will ban intimate relationships between faculty and the students they supervise, as an institution plagued by allegations of sexual misconduct comes to grips with the issue.

Manitoba's largest post-secondary institution revealed on Tuesday it would accept each of the 43 recommendations made by an independent report, which sought to address sexual violence, harassment and discrimination on a campus, including a ban on some romantic relationships.

"The teacher-student relationship is one built on a foundation of trust," said Helga Van Iderstine, one of the report's co-authors.

"It makes intimate relationships between students and faculty untenable in our view."

Accusations against faculty

The prohibition comes after several high-profile cases of sexual misconduct at U of M.

Peter Jones, the former director of the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals, retired earlier this year, months after facing allegations of harassment and inappropriate relationships with students.

Well-known jazz professor Steve Kirby retired in 2017 from the university after current and former students brought forward allegations of sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual contact.

Two years earlier, Dr. Gary Allan Joseph Harding, who was accused of asking students for sexual favours, resigned from the university. He was later stripped of his medical licence for six months from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.

The University of Manitoba says it will strive to make the institution a safer place by striving to eliminate incidents of sexual violence. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Van Iderstine recommended the university set clear consequences for people who do not adhere, including "at least" a suspension without pay for anyone who violates the new policy, she said.

It would apply to all university students, including professional and graduate students.

Van Iderstine said many American universities have these types of restrictions in place, and McGill University implemented a similar policy this spring.

Relationships between university employees of different power levels would still be permitted, and remain governed by the U of M's conflict of interest policy.

The report also encourages the development of a centralized hub for victims to receive support, as well as eliminating the time limit on when victims of sexual violence can come forward.

"The evidence is that those who experience sexual violence often delay in reporting," Van Iderstine said.

It recommends the university examines how it handled every sexual violence, harassment and discrimination case to improve upon its actions.

The university is encouraged to develop a sexual assault resistant program for women, the report says, prioritizing women who live on residence on campus.

Anonymous reporting

The report proposes the university expand the use of a website, currently used by the faculty of medicine, where students and employees can report incidents of sexual violence anonymously.

It is recommended that the U of M establish a university-wide policy on equity, diversity and inclusion. The report encourages specific attention is paid to Indigenous people.

A team has been struck to implement the report's recommendations, university president David Barnard said.

The University of Manitoba Students Union said university administration is pledging to act on 14 of the 15 recommendations they put forward, which vice-president advocacy Sarah Bonner-Proulx commended as a laudable goal in an emailed statement.

"Moving forward, UMSU remains dedicated to creating a safe and accessible campus experience and keeping the university accountable throughout the implementation process to ensure student voices are front and centre."