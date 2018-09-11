'They failed pretty spectacularly': U of M slammed for handling of Kirby allegations

The University of Manitoba is being criticized for how it handled allegations of misconduct by a former professor who has now been charged with sexually assaulting a former jazz student.

Steve Kirby, 62, was arrested in May on allegations he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old student enrolled at the university's music program. After investigating the woman's complaint, which was filed in June 2017, police say Kirby assaulted her several times between September 2014 and January 2017.

"They failed pretty spectacularly here," said former University of Manitoba music student Daniel Jordan.

Daniel Jordan returned his degree to the University of Manitoba last year in protest of the institution's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against Kirby. (Emily Christie)

Jordan made headlines last year after he sent his degree back to the university in protest of the institution's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Kirby.

Jordan wanted to make it clear Tuesday he was not speaking on behalf of any alleged victims and said he wants to know if the university is being investigated for not taking action sooner.

A CBC investigation last year found the University of Manitoba was warned repeatedly about concerns over harassing behaviour of Kirby during a period stretching back many years. Nearly a dozen former students and members of the university community said at the time their concerns were well known and reported to the school but it failed to take action and stop the behaviour.

"Why did it take this long? Why was Berklee given a list of this man's attributes and achievements without being made aware of the allegations and why did that fall to the students who were already victimized to have to go and take the action the university should have to protect students in the future?" Jordan asked Tuesday, referring to Berklee College in Boston, where Kirby went on to work after leaving the U of M.

University of Manitoba spokesperson John Danakas refused to comment Tuesday saying the matter is now before the courts.

Police say more victims could come forward

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police defended the decision not to tell the public when Kirby was arrested in May.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said police didn’t tell the public Kirby was charged with sexual assault because he was released on a promise to appear and the force felt given his job title he would be identified before charges were laid in court. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Const. Tammy Skrabek said police didn't tell the public a University of Manitoba professor was charged with sexual assault because he was released on a promise to appear and the police service said given his job title, he would be identified before charges were laid in court. She said investigators had no reason to believe there was any danger to others at the time.

"We felt very strongly at that time that it wasn't prudent to identify either party and to release this information."

Skrabek said more victims may come forward to police with allegations about Kirby.

"Any time you have somebody in a high-profile position, it's entirely possible that there is somebody else that may have had contact and who may not have even thought about it at the time, just brushed it off as an inappropriate contact and didn't think too much of it."

Trial set for June 25

Kirby has already had seven court dates since being charged and a trial is now set for June 25, 2019. His lawyer couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Conditions of Kirby's bail required him to surrender his passport and continue to live at his Winnipeg home.

The University of Manitoba Students' Union also called out the school's handling of the matter so far.

Christine Ngo, a fourth year University of Manitoba student, was disturbed by the news a former professor had been charged. As a student, she wants to be able to look up to her teachers.

"Up until this point, last week, I would say that there has been negligence on their end and it's unfortunate to see," said Sarah Bonner-Proulx vice president, advocacy at UMSU.

Bonner-Proulx said an announcement by U of M last week to create mandatory training for all faculty and staff about sexual violence, consent and power relationships is a good first step but the students' union isn't jumping to applaud the school just yet.

Other profs being investigated

"We need to be ensuring that we're forcing the hand of the university and ensuring that there's actions to follow these words and these promises."

The U of M made the announcement at the same time it revealed there are five open investigations into various allegations against faculty members for sexual assault and harassment.

That reality has been unsettling for students like Christine Ngo, who said she wants to look up to her professors.

"As a student especially as a female as well you don't want to be around the kind of people that can take advantage of you, especially since they're in a higher position than you are."