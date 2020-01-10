Victims of Iranian plane crash 'represented the best of us,' mourners hear at U of Manitoba vigil

A memorial service was held at the University of Manitoba Friday afternoon to mourn the victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752, which crashed in Iran earlier this week.

"As the days go by, we're learning more about each of the passengers on Flight PS752, and our interconnectedness in our world is becoming evermore apparent," said U of M president David Barnard.

"It is written that the passengers on this flight represented the best of us," he said. "It's easy to understand why this is so."

CBC News has confirmed that at least eight people on board the flight were from Winnipeg.

The flight from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine crashed minutes after takeoff, around 6:15 a.m. local time in Tehran Wednesday. All of the 176 people on board were killed, including 63 Canadians.

Forough Khadem graduated in 2016 from the University of Manitoba with a PhD in immunology, and was lauded for her research discoveries. (Submitted by Amir Shirzadi)

Jude Uzonna, who teaches immunology and is the associate dean (research) at the U of M's faculty of health sciences, said he did not prepare a speech for the memorial, wanting to speak from his heart about his friend Forough Khadem, who was among those killed in the crash.

She graduated with a PhD in immunology from the university in 2016, and was a budding scientist, he said.

"Forough touched my life and she changed me as a mentor," Uzonna said.

He recalled that he always told Khadem that if she had been born in Canada, she would have become prime minister.

When the two started working together, though, there were many challenges, he said. Khadem was dealing with health issues shortly after coming to Canada, and there was pressure on Uzonna to let her go, he said.

"At the time, she says, 'Boss, please let me go,'" Uzonna recalled his student asking him.

His response, he said, was "'Forough, I can't let you go because we started this together. You're going to finish,'" he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

"And she finished."