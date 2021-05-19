Man found after being separated from from hunting partner in northern Manitoba

A hunter who was last seen deep in the bush in northern Manitoba was found safe, RCMP say.

Mounties say 36-year-old Tyrone Gavin Linklater went hunting with a family member on Saturday. The next afternoon, the two became separated, a news release issued on Monday says.

Earlier on Monday, the family member made it out of the bush and was picked up by members of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Highway 391, but Linklater still hadn't been found.

RCMP police dog services and RCMP search and rescue went to help with the search.

Linklater was found safe the next day, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg.