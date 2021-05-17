Hunter missing in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

RCMP are searching for a hunter who was last seen deep in the bush in northern Manitoba.

Mounties say 36-year-old Tyrone Gavin Linklater went hunting with a family member on Saturday. The next afternoon, the two became separated, a news release issued on Monday says.

Earlier on Monday, the family member made it out of the bush and was picked up by members of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on Highway 391.

They said Linklater was last seen on Sunday at about 2 p.m. on foot, about four kilometres west of the turn off for the First Nation, in the bush.

Linklater is about five foot nine with a medium build and has brown hair and eyes.

RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Search and Rescue are on the way to help with the search.

Anyone with information about Linklater's wherabouts is asked to call the Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. They can also leave a secure tip online.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

