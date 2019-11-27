Tyndall Park Liquor Mart reopens with heightened security, new entry

Exactly one week after a violent robbery shut it down, the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart in Winnipeg has re-opened with a new high-security entrance.

Customers are now required to provide valid photo identification, which will be scanned at the security station, before being allowed through the locked inner doors.

Minors, including small children, are no longer allowed in, even if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced the changes on Wednesday, noting the new anti-theft measures will be added to all other Liquor Mart locations over the coming weeks and months.

"This location was selected because the entry was large enough to support the installation of an entry ID check while remaining wheelchair accessible without major renovations," a news release stated.

The work was already underway when the robbery happened on Nov. 20.

"While this initiative is being implemented [at other stores], we will continue to work with the Winnipeg Police Service and expand their presence at Winnipeg Liquor Marts," the MLL news release stated.

A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection to unprovoked attacks on three staff members as well as other people in the attached shopping mall at the corner of Burrows Avenue and Keewatin Street in the northwest area of the city.

Three different women were punched in the head or face during the rampage, including one Liquor Mart employee who was knocked unconscious and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

That woman, Randi Chase, is now out of hospital and posted a video to Facebook Sunday night, recounted the incident and calling for more protection for staff.

The teen accused of attacking her was arrested after bystanders held him until officers arrived.

Police are still looking for two other suspects that were with him.

'Heartbreaking and difficult'

The MLL has received multiple interview requests from media in the past few days to respond to Chase's video but said it would be "inappropriate for us to provide comments related to a specific employee."

Rather, the corporation shared a staff memo sent out Tuesday by MLL executive vice president Robert Holmberg about the concerns raised by Chase.

In it, Holmberg talks about Chase's "heartbreaking and difficult to watch" emotional video and acknowledges that Liquor Mart employees have experienced stressful and upsetting incidents due to the epidemic of robberies.

Employees also "live with the anxiety that the constant threat of theft brings," he wrote, encouraging staff to make use of the counselling services available through the human resources department.

He goes on to talk about the "dramatic change" being made to the stores with the new security entrances and the hope it will halt the brazen thefts.

"We know that many of you continue to find it difficult to stand by and watch thefts occur. We ask that you continue to use your training and non-violent crisis intervention techniques to protect everyone in the store," the memo states.

"While no employee should ever intervene in a theft or unnecessarily put themselves in harm's way by provoking or engaging with a thief, employees do have the right to protect themselves should the situation warrant it."

