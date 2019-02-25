Police ID man dead in Lake of the Woods fire as son of former Winnipeg city councillor

A man who died in a cottage fire east of Kenora, Ont., last week has been identified as the son of former Winnipeg city councillor Garth Steek.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Monday Tyler Steek, 38, in the Feb. 18 fire off Kendall Inlet Road, about 20 kilometres east of Kenora and 35 kilometres west of the Manitoba-Ontario border.

OPP and the McKenzie Clearwater Fire department were called that day at about 1 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Crews found a cottage engulfed in flames, OPP said, and the body of a man was later discovered inside.

OPP said the Ontario Fire Marshall Office continues to investigate.

Garth Steek held a city council seat for River Heights-Fort Garry between 1995 and 2004. He ran again in the constituency last fall but lost to Coun. John Orlikow.