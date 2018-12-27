Police ask public's help in piecing together events that led to Christmas Day slaying

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in a case of a Christmas Day homicide in the West End.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to a back lane between Victor Street and Toronto Street, where a man was found badly injured. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray identified the victim as 26-year-old Winnipegger Tyler Evan Smoke.

Murray said the police are not certain where Smoke was or what he was doing prior to his killing and are urging anyone with information about him to come forward.

Homicide detectives may be reached at 204.986.6508 and Crimestoppers fields anonymous tips at 204.786.8477.

Murray said police have contacted Smoke's family but do not have a complete picture of his life prior to his death, the 22nd of homicide in Winnipeg this calendar year.