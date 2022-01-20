Winnipeg police arrest 2nd suspect in November killing, still looking for 2 others

A second man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Winnipeg almost two months ago, while police say they're still looking for two other suspects.

Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33, was arrested on Wednesday in the killing of Tyler Patrick Yarema, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

Yarema, 42, was found with a gunshot wound in Winnipeg's Meadowood area in the early hours of Nov. 29, 2021, and later died in hospital.

Police said last week they had made their first arrest in the shooting, charging 24-year-old Jamie Rae Shorting with second-degree murder.

They also said at that point that Rudolph and two other men were wanted in connection with the killing. Both Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32, are being sought on second-degree murder charges.

Keating is described as five feet, nine inches tall and about 181 pounds, while Ducharme is described as six feet, one inch tall and roughly 166 pounds.

Police said the suspects are not to be approached.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 911.