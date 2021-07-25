'Proud day for Manitoba,' fan says as Oak Bluff triathlete places 15th at Tokyo Olympics

Manitoba Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk may be disappointed in his performance in Sunday's race, but fellow Manitobans couldn't be more proud.

Triathlon Manitoba hosted an outdoor viewing party for its members and any other fans of Team Canada to watch 26-year-old Mislawchuk, who hails from Oak Bluff, Man., swim, bike and run.

"The thing that makes it so easy to cheer for Tyler is that he is a proper Canadian hero. Super humble, works his butt off, loves his folks and his hometown," said Jared Spier, the executive director of Triathlon Manitoba.

"We're really, really honoured to have him as an ambassador, both for our sport and for Manitoba."

Mislawchuk has been a member of the Triathlon Manitoba community for over a decade, and raced in the organization's kids events before joining youth and junior programs.

Members of the Triathlon Manitoba community and fans of Team Canada gathered on Sunday afternoon to watch Tyler Mislawchuk compete in the men's individual triathlon in Tokyo. (Darin Morash/CBC)

After a gruelling event, Mislawchuk came in 15th place and expressed disappointment with his performance and the fact that he experienced cramping during the run.

"I'm super angry with myself, it just didn't happen on the day. I'm not sure what to say, I'm just super disappointed," he said.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you and myself. Your support means the world to me."

The Tokyo Games is Mislawchuk's second Olympics. He won the Olympic test event in Tokyo in 2019, and he won the last race held before the Games in Mexico in mid-June, which led Triathlon Manitoba to believe he was a front-runner.

Regardless of his place in the event, those watching were far from disappointed.

"It was great to cheer on a hometown hero Tyler Mislawchuk. That's what we're here for and we're all proud of him," said Edward Acuna.

"In that heat and seeing them go from swim to bike to run, it's incredible. These are athletes on a whole other level."

Jamie Manness chimed in, "[I'm] so proud of Tyler."

Marcel Lacroix was also at the viewing party and acknowledged that people were hoping he'd repeat his last victory.

Even so, he says 15th is incredible.

"It's a proud day for Manitoba and I wouldn't have missed it for anything," he said.

Mislawchuk says he's is hopeful this won't be his last try for the podium.

"I'm 26, I've got a few years ahead of me yet."

