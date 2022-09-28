2 women at large, man arrested after shots fired in Dauphin

An assault and shooting on Sixth Avenue in Dauphin, Man., on Friday resulted in an arrest but police are still looking for two women who were involved.

A 27-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were entering a business after 6 p.m. when they were approached by two women, RCMP said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was hit in the head with a blunt object and the man was cut by the women, who then left, police said.

The man and the woman who'd been attacked got into their vehicle, but another man shot at it, hitting the passenger side door and window but not the people inside.

Police received a report about the assault and shots fired around 6:20 p.m. and responding officers found the injured 27-year-old and 58-year-old.

Manitoba RCMP say they found this gun when they arrested a suspect in a shooting in Dauphin, Man. (Photo submitted by RCMP Manitoba)

The two were treated at hospital and released, police said.

Police arrested a male suspect on Monday at 11:40 a.m. and found a modified firearm on him.

He faces multiple firearms-related charges as well as mischief and resisting arrest.

Police are still looking for the two women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com