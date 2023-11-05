2 women charged with second-degree murder in Point Douglas slaying
Women, both 20, assaulted Derek Karl Stevenson, 33, at Austin Street N home: police
Two 20-year-old women have been charged with second-degree murder after Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old man was fatally assaulted at a Point Douglas home on Wednesday.
The women and the man, Derek Karl Stevenson, had been socializing in a suite on Austin Street N before a physical fight started and the women assaulted him, causing fatal injuries, police said in a news release Sunday.
Officers were called to the suite at around 2:30 a.m., where they found Stevenson dead.
Cherilyn Ashley Dumas and Calianna Grace Keeper have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police said in the news release.
Anyone with video surveillance or information that could help investigators is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit at 204-986-6508. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or submitted online.