2 women charged with second-degree murder in Point Douglas slaying

Two 20-year-old women have been charged with second-degree murder after Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old man was fatally assaulted at a Point Douglas home on Wednesday.

The women and the man, Derek Karl Stevenson, had been socializing in a suite on Austin Street N before a physical fight started and the women assaulted him, causing fatal injuries, police said in a news release Sunday.

Officers were called to the suite at around 2:30 a.m., where they found Stevenson dead.

Cherilyn Ashley Dumas and Calianna Grace Keeper have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police said in the news release.