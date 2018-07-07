Bodies of 2 Winnipeg swimmers recovered in Kenora

The bodies of two swimmers from Winnipeg have been recovered from Lake of the Woods in Kenora, Ont., police say.

The missing swimmers have been identified by Ontario Provincial Police as Arwinder Brar, 19, and Pawan Preet Brar, 20. They were found by divers on Friday night.

OPP divers joined the search Friday for the two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park on Thursday.

The rescue effort began in the afternoon after a report of swimmers in distress was received in the northwestern Ontario city, 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

