Bodies of 2 Winnipeg swimmers recovered in Kenora

The bodies of two swimmers from Winnipeg have been recovered from Lake of the Woods in Kenora, Ont.

Arwinder Brar, 19, and Pawan Preet Brar, 20, went under the water on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police say

Rescue workers searched under the railbridge in Kenora, Ont., that runs alongside Lakeview Drive between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay to find two swimmers. Their bodies were recovered Friday night. (CBC)

The bodies of two swimmers from Winnipeg have been recovered from Lake of the Woods in Kenora, Ont., police say.

The missing swimmers have been identified by Ontario Provincial Police as Arwinder Brar, 19, and Pawan Preet Brar, 20. They were found by divers on Friday night.

OPP divers joined the search Friday for the two swimmers who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park on Thursday.

The rescue effort began in the afternoon after a report of swimmers in distress was received in the northwestern Ontario city, 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Watch as rescue workers search the waters around McLeod Park Thursday for the missing swimmers:

OPP in Kenora investigating possible drowning 0:28

