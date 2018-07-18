Police seek 2 men allegedly involved in Portage la Prairie shooting, assault

RCMP have arrested one man and are trying to find two others who police say were involved in a shooting and serious assault in Portage La Prairie that happened on the weekend.

​Officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment responded to a report of gunshots near 17th Street at around 12 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Nearby, officers also located an 18-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted, an RCMP news release says.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the 18-year-old went to hospital in unstable condition, but has since improved, police said.

At the time, police said they did not believe the incident was random.

A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Warrants have been issued for Jonah Perswain, 18, and Tommy Beaulieu, 21, on several charges related to the incident.

Both suspects were described by police as armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised not to approach them if seen, and to contact police immediately.

Perswain is described as being five feet, six inches, and 160 pounds, while Beaulieu is described as five feet, 11 inches, and 165 pounds, with a prominent tattoo above his right eyebrow, as well as large "$" tattoos on his left and right forearms.