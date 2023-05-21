Firefighters tackle blazes at 2 vacant Winnipeg houses previously damaged by fires, city says

Winnipeg firefighters put out blazes at two vacant houses early Saturday morning, the city says.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire at a vacant one-and-a-half storey house on Selkirk Avenue, between Battery and King Edward streets, according to a news release.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the house when emergency crews arrived. They tackled the blaze from inside the house and had the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m., the release says.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported. The house had previously been damaged by a fire, according to the release.

The city says damage estimates are not available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The WFPS responded to reports of a fire at a second vacant house shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire at the two-and-a-half storey house on Dufferin Avenue, between Salter and Andrews streets, had to be fought from outside because of heavy smoke. The city says firefighters were eventually able to enter the house.

The blaze was declared under control at 7:18 a.m., according to the release.

No one was found inside of the house and no injuries were reported, the city says. The house had also been previously damaged by a fire.

Damage estimates are not yet available and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, the release says.

