2 teens killed in single vehicle crash northeast of Winnipeg

There were four people in the vehicle, which was traveling northbound when it lost control and entered the ditch, the release said. The vehicle rolled and hit a utility pole. 

Speed believed to be factor in collision, RCMP say

An 18-year-old woman along with an 18-year-old male driver were killed in a collision July 30. (CBC)

A pair of teens were killed in a single vehicle crash on in the RM of St. Clements, RCMP say.

Selkirk RCMP received a report of the incident on Henderson Highway, around six kilometres north of Highway 44, around 11 p.m. July 30, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The 18-year-old male driver from the rural municipality of St. Clements — about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — and an 18 year-old woman from Tyndall, Man., — also northeast of Winnipeg — were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

RCMP believe speed was a factor in the crash, and continue to investigate.

