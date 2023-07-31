2 teens killed in single vehicle crash northeast of Winnipeg

A pair of teens were killed in a single vehicle crash on in the RM of St. Clements, RCMP say.

Selkirk RCMP received a report of the incident on Henderson Highway, around six kilometres north of Highway 44, around 11 p.m. July 30, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

There were four people in the vehicle, which was traveling northbound when it lost control and entered the ditch, the release said. The vehicle rolled and hit a utility pole.

The 18-year-old male driver from the rural municipality of St. Clements — about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — and an 18 year-old woman from Tyndall, Man., — also northeast of Winnipeg — were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP believe speed was a factor in the crash, and continue to investigate.

