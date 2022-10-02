Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

2 suspicious West End deaths confirmed to be homicides, Winnipeg police say

Two suspicious deaths in Winnipeg’s West End have been confirmed as homicides, police say.

A 16-year-old boy and a man succumbed to suspicious injuries: police

CBC News ·
Police are seen outside of a No Frills on Cumberland Avenue, where an adult man was found unresponsive. The man was one of two deceased males recently found with suspicious injuries, and both been confirmed to be the victims of homicide, police say. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Two suspicious deaths in Winnipeg's West End have been confirmed as homicides, police said.

Police found a dead male outside of a residence on Balmoral Street, on Friday morning when they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances. 

The deceased has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg and his death has been confirmed as a homicide, according to a news release from police.

On Sunday morning, police were notified that a bystander found an unresponsive man with suspicious injuries on the ground near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre where he was declared dead.

Police did not release any further details regarding the second individual, but confirmed his death was also a homicide. 

While the incidents both took place in the West End, police have not said whether the two were connected.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate both incidents and is asking that anyone with information call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now