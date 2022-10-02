2 suspicious West End deaths confirmed to be homicides, Winnipeg police say

Two suspicious deaths in Winnipeg's West End have been confirmed as homicides, police said.

Police found a dead male outside of a residence on Balmoral Street, on Friday morning when they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg and his death has been confirmed as a homicide, according to a news release from police.

On Sunday morning, police were notified that a bystander found an unresponsive man with suspicious injuries on the ground near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre where he was declared dead.

Police did not release any further details regarding the second individual, but confirmed his death was also a homicide.

While the incidents both took place in the West End, police have not said whether the two were connected.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate both incidents and is asking that anyone with information call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

