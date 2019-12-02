Two snowmobilers die from separate collisions last weekend, RCMP say

Two Manitoba snowmobilers who were not wearing helmets died in separate collisions last weekend, RCMP detachments from Churchill and Killarney, Man. say.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, Killarney RCMP received a report about a snowmobile collision northwest of Ninette, Man., a community located 187 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

A 28-year-old man from the rural municipality of Prairie Lakes was heading northbound on the side of the road when he veered off and collided with a tree, police said. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second collision occurred around 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 1; RCMP from the Churchill detachment received a report of a snowmobile collision in a back lane.



A 20-year-old man from Churchill was travelling northbound down the back lane when his snowmobile collided with a south facing flat deck semi-trailer, police say. The 20-year-old, who also was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continues investigating both collisions.