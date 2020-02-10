Getaway snowmobile breakdown leads RCMP to 2 Winnipeg men accused of armed break-in

Two Winnipeg men are facing several charges after an armed robbery and attempted snowmobile getaway in Manitoba's Interlake region on Saturday.

Two people forced their way into a home in St. Andrews at approximately 1:30 p.m., Selkirk RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

The homeowner was in her home near Petersfield, a farming community located about 48 kilometres north of Winnipeg, when the two burst through her front door.

The homeowner called her neighbours, who came over and were confronted by the suspects — one of whom had a gun.

The homeowner and the neighbours safely escaped the residence. The suspects left on a snowmobile.

Getaway gone wrong

Later Saturday evening, another homeowner in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews called RCMP after giving two men a ride to a home off of Highway 8.

Their snowmobile had broken down in the caller's yard. The caller said the passengers seemed suspicious.

The snowmobile was the same make, size and colour as the one used for the getaway earlier that day, and the two men fit the description of the suspects, police said.

RCMP went to the home where the suspects were dropped off. They took two men and a woman into custody.

Officers also seized a long rifle and loaded handgun, according to the news release.

A 23-year-old man and 43-year-old man are each facing several charges. No details were provided about the specific charges, or the status of the woman.

