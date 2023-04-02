2 seniors found dead inside Dauphin home: Manitoba RCMP

An elderly man and woman were both found dead inside of a Dauphin home on Saturday morning, but Mounties say there is no reason to suspect any threats to public safety involving the deaths.

Dauphin RCMP visited a home in the area around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and found a 68-year-old man and 67-year-old woman inside, who were both dead, according to a news release.

Investigators do not believe there is a suspect at large in relation to the deaths, or any other threats to public safety, the release said.

Their investigation into what happened to the man and woman is still early on, Mounties said, and they continue to inspect the home they were found in.

