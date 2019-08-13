2 people taken into Winnipeg police custody following loud boom on Portage Avenue

Two people were taken into custody by police following a booming, explosive sound and a burst of smoke Tuesday morning in front of the University of Winnipeg.

Several Winnipeg police cruisers, an unmarked white van and a black SUV without markings blocked Portage Avenue near the traffic lights in front of the downtown university shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning following the loud boom.

Const. Rob Carver said it was part of an ongoing investigation, but would not release any more details.

Three people were handcuffed by police, who searched through their belongings, including pants pockets, shoes and bags they were carrying.

One man was released, collecting his personal items after police searched him.

A man and a woman were taken away in police vehicles.

A man is taken into police custody following the incident on Portage Avenue shortly before noon on Tuesday. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Police said two people were in custody.

The cause of the booming sound remains unclear.

Police said their investigation continues.

