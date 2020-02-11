2 men who broke into Petersfield, Man., home are suspects in other break-ins

The two Winnipeggers arrested after a weekend armed robbery and attempted snowmobile getaway in Manitoba's Interlake region have been linked to other break-ins nearby.

RCMP announced Monday the two suspects are tied to recent residential break-ins: one in the St. Andrews area on Jan. 23, and another in Petersfield on Feb. 8.

The two men — a 43-year-old and a 23-year-old — forced their way into a home near Petersfield, a farming community located about 48 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

The homeowner was inside when the intruders barged in. She called her neighbours who came over and were confronted by the suspects — one of whom had a gun.

The homeowner and neighbours safely escaped the residence.

The suspects fled on a snowmobile that later broke down in another person's yard. After giving the two men a ride home, the homeowner called police because they seemed suspicious.

Multiple theft charges

Police also revealed on Monday the charges against the two men.

The 43-year-old faces numerous weapon and theft charges, including careless use of a firearm, three counts of breaking, entering and committing, and two counts of breaking and entering with intent.

He was also charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old is facing multiple theft charges, including three counts of breaking, entering and committing, two counts of breaking and entering with intent, and one count each of operation while prohibited, theft of another motor vehicle and impersonating a peace officer.

A woman was taken into custody on Feb. 8, but released without charges, RCMP said.

The firearm used in Saturday's break-in was modified to shoot a .22-calibre bullet and was loaded when it was seized, police say.

Police continue to investigate.