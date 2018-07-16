2 men taken to hospital after assault with weapon in West Broadway

An assault with a weapon left two men seriously injured on Sunday evening, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fight and motor vehicle collision in the area of Sherbrook Street and Westminster Avenue at around 10:40 p.m., a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service says.

When they arrived, they found two injured men. They were taken to hospital, one in unstable and the other in critical condition, but both have since improved.

Police have received "many different accounts" of what happened Sunday night and are working to establish the facts, a Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson said.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).